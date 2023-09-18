Kazuchika Okada Says He Hated IMPACT Wrestling

“The Rainmaker” isn’t a big fan of IMPACT Wrestling.

Japanese wrestling star Kazuchika Okada recently spoke during a backstage interview with NJPW after a match about how there is not a promotion he hates more in this world than IMPACT Wrestling.

“IMPACT Wrestling? Give me a break,” he said. “There’s not a promotion I hate more in this world! But I was a pretty big Motor City fan back in the day. A little while back, we faced them in a tag three-way. I know exactly how good they are, but this is a three-on-three NEVER six-man match, and we’re walking in champions.”

Okada continued, “Being the face of NJPW, I can say that I hate…Actually, I don’t give a damn about IMPACT. Who I really hated was TNA.”

Check out the interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.