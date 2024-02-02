Kazuchika Okada Set To Face Rival Hiroshi Tanahashi In Farewell Match From Osaka

NJPW Global confirmed Kazuchika Okada will face a familiar foe in Hiroshi Tanahashi at the New Beginning event scheduled for Sunday, February 11th, in Osaka, Japan.

These two superstars have a storied history dating back to 2012. They have fought in a combined 15 matches against each other, and the match is a fitting final match for Okada, ending this historic rivalry in Osaka.

The Rainmaker’s contract officially expired on January 31. However, Okada will still work this February 11th event in Osaka and the February 23rd and 24th dates in Sapporo as part of the New Beginning tour.

