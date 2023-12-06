Kelani Jordan Comments On Training With Jade Cargill

Kelani Jordan recently appeared as a guest on Women’s Wrestling Talk for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE NXT Superstar spoke about who inspires her, and talks about training with former AEW TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On who inspires her: “So for the in-ring itself. I love watching Bianca BelAir. I love how elegant she is, but how powerful she is and how she’s a baby face, but she has this edge. Where people know Alright, she’s sweet, but if you mess with her wrong like she’s gonna bring it. So, I really like watching her style because she also has this aggressiveness to her, where it’s like flashy moves. But hey, like, she can get down and strike too. So that’s something that I aspire to be like, and then someone else is RVD. I just love RVD. I think he’s unapologetically himself. I think his style is innovative. And he’s someone else that I look up to. And then for like promo inspo, I love listening to Daniel Bryan promos, just because he’s a firecracker babyface.”

On training with Jade Cargill: “Yes. So I’ve been able to train with her a little bit. And it’s been great. Jade is awesome and has been so cool to work with her. And she’s taught me a lot. Because I’m also like, on the newer side, so being able to learn from her experience in the ring. And also, she’s just great.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.