Kenny Omega Responds To Gail Kim’s Criticism Of AEW Star

TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim has ignited a heated debate online after publicly sharing her discomfort with the way AEW star Riho has been presented on television, particularly criticizing the camera work, attire, and believability of her in-ring performances against larger opponents. Kim’s comments, posted in response to a fan clip of Jim Cornette discussing Riho, have drawn strong reactions from fans and seemingly prompted a cryptic response from AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega.

“I will say, and I haven’t watched AEW in a very long time, but when I did watch Riho — and nothing against her at all because I am the biggest supporter of all women who want to make it in this business — but I did feel uncomfortable watching her because the camera shots would go up her skirt and she was always dressed like a very little girl and it felt improper,” Kim wrote.

She continued, “I am also into very believable wrestling. Not everyone is, especially nowadays. And it was very hard for me to believe a little girl that was being portrayed of that size was fighting the women they had in that division. To put it into context, I find Io [IYO SKY], Mia [Yim], Asuka, Kairi [Sane], and Lei Ying to be more believable and I don’t feel uncomfortable watching.”

When a fan countered Kim’s comments by pointing out that AJ Lee was of similar size, Kim clarified that her criticism was not directed at Riho’s size but at the presentation. “OK, I’m not taking anything away from her talent. I’m talking about what I saw years ago and what made me feel uncomfortable. She looked like a very young girl in a frilly skirt and the cameraman was up her ass. It just felt inappropriate to me,” she replied, adding that she would not be commenting further.

The situation took an unexpected turn when Kenny Omega, who played a major role in recruiting Riho to AEW and has long been one of her biggest supporters, posted a cryptic message on X (formerly Twitter) that many interpreted as a shot at Kim. “Another day and another ‘legend’ doing the splits on it for the yearly TKO gift basket…” Omega wrote, referencing WWE’s parent company, TKO Group.

Kim, a seven-time TNA Knockouts World Champion and one of the most influential women’s wrestlers of her era, is no stranger to speaking her mind. She has been praised throughout her career for advocating for women’s wrestling and for breaking barriers in both WWE and TNA. Following her in-ring retirement, she transitioned into a backstage talent relations role with TNA but was released in March 2025 during a company-wide corporate restructuring.

Riho, the inaugural AEW Women’s World Champion, remains a fan-favorite known for her speed, technical skill, and underdog story. However, her presentation — often featuring colorful, frilled ring gear and a youthful aesthetic — has long divided fans and critics alike. Kim’s remarks have reignited that discussion, with supporters praising her honesty and detractors accusing her of undermining another performer.

Neither Riho nor AEW officials have issued a formal response as of this writing.

