Kenny Omega Reveals Why Hikaru Shida Has Been Off AEW TV

AEW International Champion Kenny Omega recently hosted a Twitch stream where he covered several topics. One of the key points he made was regarding Hikaru Shida, who hasn’t been seen on television since the November 20 episode of AEW Dynamite. Omega explained that Shida is currently in the process of renewing her visa.

Omega said, “Shida, it’s unfortunate, every couple of years, everyone has to go back to their home country and re-up their visa. I would’ve hated for her cats to have been alone for who knows how long because you never really know how long the process is going to take. In this case, it’s taking quite a while. Her cats get separation anxiety and don’t like being alone. Dobby [Kenny’s cat] is generally very gentle. They do get along. It’s nice and it’s fun. I would do it anytime. It’s not a chore.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)