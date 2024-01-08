Kevin Kelly Comments On Deonna Purrazzo And Serena Deeb Being Part Of AEW

Kevin Kelly recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and discussed the women’s division in AEW as well as how the addition of Deonna Purrazzo to the roster plus the return of Serena Deeb makes the division the best women’s division in the industry right now.

Kelly wrote, “With the addition of Deonna Purrazzo and the return of Serena Deeb, the AEW Women’s Division has two of the most complete wrestlers in the industry.” “I am looking forward to calling their matches.”

You can check out Kelly’s post below.