Kevin Nash Calls Bayley’s Evolution Match ‘Steamboat vs. Macho-Level’

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash had high praise for the WWE women’s division following their standout performances at the Evolution 2 premium live event. Speaking on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, Nash highlighted Bayley for her in-ring work and applauded Raquel Rodriguez for taking his previous advice to “work big.”

“I thought that that card was really entertaining,” Nash began. “I gotta put over Bayley. Bayley opened the women’s pay-per-view on Sunday. She was in a triple threat, and she… I just love when somebody f—ing works like it’s a shoot… it was like the first four minutes of Steamboat-Macho. Everything she hit, she covered. She was trying to win the belt.”

“I’ve been a huge fan of her since.”

Nash praised Bayley’s psychology and realism, stating she made the match feel like a legitimate contest. “The only way you can win is if you get a f—ing three count. Made it feel like a contest. She’s so talented… I saw her work against Sasha in that Brooklyn NXT, the first women’s main event ever, and they absolutely rocked it. I’ve been a huge fan of her since.”

The former WWE Champion also gave credit to Raquel Rodriguez, who he had previously critiqued for not maximizing her size and strength advantage.

According to Nash, that changed at Evolution 2. “I also want to give a shout out to Raquel, who I thought really picked her game up. She was strong in Evolution,” Nash said. “She really worked strong in the tag match. I thought she dominated in the tag match… all of a sudden, it’s just like, she worked big, and man, what a difference it made.”

Meeting Raquel Rodriguez

Nash added that he’s planning to meet with Rodriguez at SummerSlam for a deeper conversation. “I’m gonna sit down with her at SummerSlam if I get a chance. I’m gonna teach her how to be lazy,” he joked. “There’s just no reason why she needs to be bumping for little, tiny people… When she bumps, it should be Rhea, or somebody of that caliber.”

