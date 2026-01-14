Kevin Nash Explains Why Becky Lynch’s Title Win Was The Right Call

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed Becky Lynch regaining the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title during an episode of his podcast, Kliq This.

Nash said, “It’s amazing that Maxxine Dupri, like she came out of nowhere and kind of showed that she could grapple. She was with Nattie, Nattie taught her how to — you know, showed her some s**t. She got to the point where she became too proficient too quickly, and she could counter everybody’s moves and get them in a f***ing ankle lock, which spelled work. And then she was kind of like, ‘Yeah, I beat you three times, I beat you three times, I beat you three times.’ But the time that match [was] f***ing over, I was so f***ing glad Becky beat her. I just wanted — it was just like, ‘Uncle.’ Like, Maxxine Dupri turned herself f**king heel and turned Becky babyface. I’m just thinking to myself like, all Becky did was reach out and grab the rope, which was like a seasoned veteran type f***ing move, because she was right there. It wasn’t that f***ing much of a cheat. And it just showed like, ‘F**k you.’ And when Becky rolled out, I just remember saying myself like, ‘F**k yeah.’ Enough with the f**king — it’s so funny how if it’s too much or something man, it’s just like, ‘Uncle.’”

On characters being over the top:

“Becky over the top was too much. Maxine over the top, too much. And it was like — this was good. And it was good to see. I think Becky’s back on track. So just like, ‘Okay, we’re in a good place there.’ Let’s see what else we have after that?”

