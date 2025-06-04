Kevin Nash Rips John Laurinaitis: “He Tried To Fk The Boys To Impress The Office”

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash did not hold back on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, issuing a harsh critique of former WWE executive John Laurinaitis and his handling of talent relations during his time with the company.

Laurinaitis, who was recently dismissed as a defendant in the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit after agreeing to cooperate, was described by Nash as someone who tried to win favor with WWE higher-ups at the expense of the roster.

“He was one of those guys that would come in and to show his worth to the office, he would say, ‘Hey, I know how we can f**k these guys,’” Nash claimed. “Like, ‘We’ll put a time clock in, make them sign it, and if they’re not in by a certain time, we fine them.’”

Nash pointed out the contradiction of fining performers who were technically independent contractors, adding, “The number one thing that differentiates you from being an employee to being a 1099 is not having to show up to work at a certain time.”

Though Nash himself was never fined due to his top-tier status, he acknowledged hearing “a ton of stories” about others being targeted by Laurinaitis’s disciplinary policies.

Regarding Laurinaitis’s current situation following the lawsuit fallout, Nash was blunt but somewhat empathetic.

“His life is f**ked. I don’t see him at signings, I don’t know what he’s doing for money… I don’t believe in the pile-on rule, but if you’re involved in something like that, you obviously have continually made bad decisions.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)