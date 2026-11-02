Kevin Nash Rules Out WWE Creative Role Amid Reports About Bruce Prichard

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has dismissed the possibility of joining WWE’s creative team following reports that longtime executive Bruce Prichard is expected to retire after WrestleMania 43.

As previously reported, Prichard is reportedly planning to step down from his position as WWE’s Executive Director of Creative Writing & Talent (CWT) following next year’s WrestleMania.

During a recent edition of his podcast, Nash addressed the possibility of taking on a creative position within WWE. Despite his longstanding friendship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Nash made it clear that he has no interest in committing to the demands of a full-time role. “For me? No. Fck, I’m kind of a jackoff. I like to laugh, and I think I would irritate Paul [Triple H]. I think I just like to laugh too much. I just don’t think they have time for my shenanigans. I don’t want to work. I’m 67 years old. It’s like, fck, I’m older. I’m the oldest f*cker.”

Although Nash ruled out returning to a traditional working schedule, he acknowledged that a remote arrangement involving video meetings would be more appealing.

However, he also recognised that contributing effectively to WWE’s creative direction would require considerably more than simply participating in discussions from home. “If it was Zoom, like, I could do four hours of Zoom every day. All I’d be doing is turning off the financials and talking wrestling… The first thing I would have to do is completely immerse myself in the product, you know, to know. I’d have to be down there. I mean, I’d have to go down, sit down, talk to people. You can’t book people that you don’t have a feel for.”

Nash’s comments highlight his belief that successful wrestling creative requires a thorough understanding of the current roster, including direct interaction with performers and familiarity with their characters.

While Nash has decades of experience in the wrestling industry, both as a performer and through his involvement in backstage decisions during his career, he appears content to remain outside WWE’s day-to-day creative operations.

Prichard’s reported retirement has yet to be officially confirmed by WWE, and the company has not publicly announced any changes to its creative leadership following WrestleMania 43.