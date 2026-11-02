Big Cass Responds To Criticism Over His WWE Booking

WWE Superstar Big Cass has responded to speculation surrounding his booking since returning to the company, making it clear that he is focused on doing whatever is asked of him rather than worrying about wins, losses or online criticism.

Following his WWE return, Cass suffered a series of defeats against Je’Von Evans at live events before losing additional matches to Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee on television. Those results prompted discussion about his position within the company and whether WWE had significant creative plans for him.

During an appearance on The Sal Licata Show, Cass revealed that he recently spoke with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque about the speculation and reports circulating online. “It’s funny. I just talked to Hunter [Triple H] about all this the other day, just what you’re talking about with the dirt sheets and everything.”

Cass explained that his approach to his second WWE run is different from his first, acknowledging that he previously failed to meet his own professional expectations. This time, he is determined to remain focused on his responsibilities and contribute wherever the company needs him. “I’m coming back with the attitude that I’m here to do business. I fell short of my own expectations as a professional the first time. I’m coming back to do business. I’m coming back to do things right. Whatever the company needs is what they’re going to get out of me.”

The former WWE tag team star stressed that his commitment will remain the same regardless of his position on the card, whether he is opening a show, appearing in the middle of the lineup or competing in the main event. “Whether the company needs me to come out first every night and open the show, that’s what they’re going to get 100% of. If they need me to close the show, they’re going to get 100%. If they need me to do the popcorn match, they’re going to get 100%. I’m there to do the best that I can with what they’re giving me and what they see in me.”

Cass also addressed wrestling reporters who have questioned his booking, suggesting that negative stories often receive more attention than positive developments. “So, whatever the dirt sheets or important dirt sheet writers who don’t work in the company have to say, their opinion is their opinion. Everyone’s always looking for a story, and negativity sells. Positivity never sells. You’re always going to want to read about someone messing up over someone doing something really great. The negativity sells, and I’m sure it gets clicked.”

Rather than allowing the criticism to influence his outlook, Cass reiterated that he trusts the direction Triple H has chosen for him and intends to make the most of every opportunity. “So, I’m there to do the best that I can with what I’m given and the position Hunter is putting me in. We’ll see where that goes. I’m just here for the ride, baby. I’m here to take this ride, do things right this time, put my head down, work hard, and do the best that I can with what I’m given and what’s expected of me. We’ll see where things go.”

Cass’ remarks suggest that he is approaching his latest WWE run with a greater emphasis on professionalism and consistency, regardless of how his matches are booked.

While his recent losing streak has generated discussion among fans, Cass made it clear that he is not measuring his return solely by victories or his place on the card. Instead, he is focused on rebuilding his career, earning trust and making the most of the opportunities WWE provides.