Kevin Nash Says Becky Lynch Is Not The Same Since Motherhood

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has reaffirmed his controversial stance on Becky Lynch, saying he believes “she’s not the same woman she was when she got her f***ing nose busted open, as she is now.” Nash originally made headlines last week when he suggested Lynch’s “run is over” and that the “business has passed her by,” sparking widespread debate among fans.

On the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast with co-host Sean Oliver, Nash responded to the backlash and elaborated on his point of view. He argued that Lynch’s original rise to superstardom came from her “edge” and authenticity during the now-iconic moment in 2018 when Nia Jax broke her nose.

“My whole thing is this, when Becky got over, Becky got over because fing [Nia] Jax fing busted her open, and there was the fing visual of this pretty, red-haired girl, petite nature that was defiant and fing no sold it, and it was like, f*** yeah, and that’s what made her. And then she pushed it, and she f***ing got, she got super over,” Nash said.

According to Nash, that version of Becky Lynch is no longer the same person fans see today. He attributed the shift to her real-life evolution as a mother, which he feels has naturally softened her edge and hunger as a performer.

“It’s not that you’re an idiot if you don’t agree with me, it’s just my opinion that I don’t think that Becky is the same woman she was when she got her f***ing nose busted open, as she is now that she’s went term with a child and as a mother. You lose that edge. You lose the hunger. The person that’s playing that part is no longer that same person,” Nash explained.

He also criticized Lynch’s recent storyline interaction with CM Punk, in which she repeatedly slapped him during a promo segment on Monday Night Raw. Nash compared the scene to “domestic abuse heat” and argued that it missed the mark.

“When she went violent on Phil with the fing smacking, it felt so fing domestic abuse. I don’t think that’s the kind of heat we want,” Nash said.

The full comments can be heard below.