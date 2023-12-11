Kevin Nash Says CM Punk Got Under Triple H’s Skin Bad During Their WWE Rivalry

During the latest installment of his “Kliq This” podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on the changes that Triple H has gone through from his days as a ruthless performer inside the squared circle to the level-headed voice of reason behind-the-scenes for WWE.

While talking about the topic, Nash explained how bad CM Punk got under Triple H’s skin during their rivalry in WWE, and how he and Punk never wrestled because Triple H insisted that he be the one to beat him.

“It’s funny now that Vince [McMahon] has taken a backseat to this whole thing, that I see Paul [Levesque], he owns it now,” Nash said. “Like, he has ownership of that company as far as, when they say he’s creative. His demeanor, he is in completely control of that situation.”

Nash continued, “There has never been anybody of his talent in the ring…he was with us and we were all ruthless and we were all very driven for our success. It’s such a different Paul now. When I was supposed to wrestle Punk, he got under Triple H’s skin so bad. Paul just came up to me and said, ‘I’m going to beat him. You’re not going to wrestle him. I’m beating him.’ Cool. That’s why me and Punk never wrestled. He made the call, ‘I gotta beat this f*cker.’”

