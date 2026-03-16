Kevin Nash Says Steve Austin Refused WWE WrestleMania X8 Match

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed various topics on his Kliq This podcast, including his reasons for not competing at WrestleMania X8.

Nash said, “I’ll give you one thing that didn’t happen that was supposed to happen. I’ve seen shows on, ‘Why didn’t Kevin Nash have a WrestleMania match when they came in?’ The reason was we were supposed to f**k Steve [over], and Steve wasn’t going to put f***ing Scott over solo. So I was there to make it two on one so f***ing he could do the favor. And then day of or the night before, Steve said no. And so I didn’t have a match, and we just said both ended up getting stunned.”

On Austin not wanting to work with Hall:

“I’m sure he f***ing sat in his room and thought about how we almost put them out of business, and how our T-shirt was f***ing selling like a motherf***er. I know he said, ‘I love Kev.’ He doesn’t really know — I don’t think he was like that fond of Scott. And I think he just said, ‘You know what, man? F**k them, I’m Stone Cold. This is my company.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)