Kevin Nash Talks About Why He Isn’t Interested In Behind-The-Scenes WWE Job

Kevin Nash is too old for a behind-the-scenes gig in WWE.

During the latest installment of his “Kliq This” podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about his recent experience filming WWE Table For 3 and explained why at age 64, he is not interested in a behind-the-scenes job in WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On whether he would want to work behind the scenes in WWE: “I don’t want to work. I’m 64 years old. I need to take my wife to finish seeing Germany. We need to get back to Italy. I’ve got to quit being a sh*t husband and take my wife to go see places that she wants to see. I would last two weeks and then I would get fired because I would go, ‘Ah, fu** that. That’s bullsh*t.’”

On his experience doing Table for 3: “There was a guy that put a message out. He said that the average edible is 2.5. You can’t find one below 10. I mean, I’ve never seen an edible below 10 milligrams. I used to eat fu**ing 50 milligrams of chocolate like it was nothing. I remember one time I was coming back from WrestleMania when it was that huge, over 100,00 people in Dallas, and I was like, I really don’t want to carry this chocolate around because like Texas, it ain’t cool, so I’m like, I’ll just eat it. There’s like a fu**ing Dinner for Three or something with the Kliq. We had that like early, eight in the morning or something like that, and I was on a roll of just trying to eat all this chocolate. So if you ever see it all three of us are in shades for this because we are fu**ing wasted.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at AdFreeShows.com. H/T to WrestlingNews.co for transcribing the above quotes.