Kevin Nash To Miss WWE WrestleMania Weekend Due To A Personal Issue

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently spoke on his podcast, “Kliq This,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics and confirmed that he will not be in Philadelphia during WrestleMania weekend:

“I have to say, so we don’t have any discretionary bullsh*t, II will not be in the city of Philadelphia for anything, ever, ever at all, but especially from the fourth through the seventh. So I will not be in Philadelphia. I have a personal issue I have to take care of and I will not be in Philadelphia. So I will not be at WrestleCon.”

On the big crowds WWE is drawing:

“It’s on autopilot. They turn the house lights on now at RAW. There’s so many people in the building. It’s like one more switch and that’s like, if there is an actual fire in the building. They got that thing rigged with cameras. It feels like you’re watching a Scorsese film, you know, like the layers and the people.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)