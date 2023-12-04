Kevin Owens Comments On Potentially Having Another Rematch Against Roman Reigns

Kevin Owens brought up the idea of facing the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns again in an interview with James Williams.

Owens said, “I’ll be honest — maybe a little too honest. I don’t think the fans would like [a rematch], because I’ve had my shot at Roman Reigns many, many times. For one reason or another, it didn’t work out. I almost don’t want to even try, because I don’t think that’s what fans want. They’ve seen it.”

“I’m here for the fans. I want people to enjoy what I’m doing. So, as much as I wish I could be champion and go for the title again, I don’t think it’s right. So, it’s not in my plans.”

You can check out the complete interview below: