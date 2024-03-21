Kevin Von Erich Speaks Out About His Late Brother Kerry Von Erich

Pro wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich recently appeared on an episode of the A2theK Wrestling Show to talk about a number of topics including his late brother Kerry Von Erich being into bodybuilding:

Kevin Von Erich said, “For me, I lifted weights but it was because I wanted to be a better wrestler, but Kerry wanted the bodybuilder thing.”

On how Kerry felt about his foot amputation:

“To Kerry, he was a cripple, he was a freak and he was just completely crushed inside about what he’d done. He loved to have fun. He didn’t hurt anybody but he did hurt himself.”

On why he thinks Kerry took his own life:

“The reason Kerry killed himself is because of that … he felt like he let us all down.”

