Killer Kelly And Myron Reed In Contract Talks With TNA As Deals Near Expiration

As reported by PWMania.com, TNA Wrestling has several talent contracts nearing expiration, including those of Killer Kelly and Myron Reed. The company had been waiting to negotiate these contracts until after finalizing a new media rights deal, which has now been resolved with the announcement of a multi-year agreement with AMC.

According to Fightful Select, Kelly’s contract with TNA is set to expire this month, and the two parties are currently engaged in active discussions to extend her deal. The report also mentions that Reed has been performing in TNA without an active contract, but he is in conversations with the company regarding a potential agreement.

Additionally, the report highlights that Reed and Kelly are engaged to be married. Reed’s Rascalz stablemates, Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel, also have contracts that will expire in December, while Dezmond Xavier is working without a contract.