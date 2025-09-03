Killer Kross Discusses Whether He And Scarlett Are Always A Package Deal

Former WWE star Killer Kross discussed various topics with The Wrestling Classic, including whether he and his wife, fellow former WWE star Scarlett, always come as a package deal.

Kross said, “Not necessarily. Her and I, as long as the deal is fair and with respect and can be discussed with logic and rational communication, we’re open to working in and out of whatever is being offered.”

He continued, “But like, if you come to me and you offer me something and you tell me that we’re going to exclude all of this information and you were to say to me that the revenue I’m generating for the company is not relevant to the conversation, well, some of my friends are dead or have broken their necks doing this, and I don’t want to be laid up somewhere in a hospital bed one day thinking about terms that I accepted when you told me that and I didn’t feel comfortable with it.”

Kross added, “So like, her and I are, you know, I guess just the direct answer would be not necessarily, no.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)