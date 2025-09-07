Killer Kross Opens Up About “We Want Kross” Chants After WWE Exit

Former WWE star Killer Kross recently spoke with Wrestling Life about various topics, including the significance of the “We Want Kross” chants.

These chants emerged when he became a free agent after his WWE contract expired, and fans expressed their support for him during WWE programming.

Kross said, “It’s been really wonderful. It’s one thing when you’re given a creative direction and it lands with the audience and they’re happy with it.”

He continued, “That feels very good. It’s a mission accomplished. When the audience is choosing you When the equation was not formulated for you to be chosen, they had other people in mind, and the audience is saying, ‘no, actually, this is our guy. This guy’s great. We’re picking him’. That’s pretty cool.”

Kross added, “I mean, I don’t quite think that like that has ever happened to me before. Not that I could think of. So it’s very meaningful.”

