Killer Kross Reveals He Was Pulled From 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

Former WWE star Karrion Kross (now known again as Killer Kross) recently sat down with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture and opened up about his WWE exit, his mindset during his run, and the advice he has for up-and-coming wrestlers.

Kross revealed that he was originally scheduled to compete in this year’s WWE Royal Rumble, but his spot was removed at the last minute.

“I was supposed to be in the Rumble. They pulled me out of the Rumble last minute. It did feel like my presence was shrinking quite a bit. So I took it back. I tried to get involved on social media, start creating character pieces and fun stuff for people to watch. I tried to make the little things I had backstage ‘me’ as much as possible. And the audience actually forced their hand to use me. Honestly, it was the audience that really called for me to be a bigger part of the show.”

Kross also shared motivational advice for other wrestlers who may feel overlooked or underappreciated:

“If you want to prove them wrong, let that light a fire under your ass and prove them wrong. If they think you’re not good enough, if they think you don’t belong there—get better at your promos, get better at your matches, and keep going. Because look at us—we got let go, we got brought back. I feel like every year we’re doing new things and better things. And I do have a feeling that bigger things are coming. In my gut, in my soul, I feel it. Prove them wrong when things don’t go the way you thought they were supposed to. I think everything happens for a reason.”

In the same interview, Kross also revealed that “really big” WWE creative plans for him were scrapped right after SummerSlam.

Kross and his wife Scarlett recently returned to the independent scene following his WWE departure, with Scarlett confirming she will also resume active in-ring competition.