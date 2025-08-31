Scarlett Announces Her Intention To Return To The Ring Now That She Is A Free Agent

Former WWE star Scarlett recently appeared on the “Instinct Culture” podcast hosted by Denise Salcedo, where she discussed various topics, including her plans to return to the ring now that she is a free agent.

While Scarlett participated in WWE live events sporadically during her time with the company, she wrestled more frequently on the independent wrestling circuit.

Scarlett said, “We’re going to work and put on killer matches. We’re actually going to be tagging with someone who helped train me very soon. I don’t know if I’ll drop that yet. My first match back, I’m really excited about it. I will be wrestling again, which I’ve been wanting to do. We have a lot of cool stuff coming up, and we have ultimate creative freedom. We can do whatever we want. We’re going to take advantage of this time because who knows how long it’s going to be. Nervous, but at the same time, every time I’ve gotten back in the ring, it’s still in me.”

She continued, “When I had my first match back after 455 days in WWE, it was against Rhea on a house show and I was so nervous, but we killed it. Abyss told us we killed it. Molly Holly told us we killed it. ‘Oh, let’s get you in more matches.’ Nothing happened after that, but I was told by everybody, ‘I heard you did great.’ My first singles match in WWE on main roster was against Lyra and she was called to main roster. Everyone loved it.”

Scarlett added, “Even when I get nervous, ‘Oh, I haven’t wrestled in a while,’ it turns out good. I think I still have that in me. I just try to remember who the f**k I am. I’m f***ing ready.”

