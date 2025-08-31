Killer Kross Says GCW Lets Him Explore A Different Genre Of Pro Wrestling

Former WWE star Killer Kross, also known as Karrion Kross, spoke with Nick Teodore about various topics, including his enjoyment of appearing in GCW.

The discussion followed Kross’s involvement in a match at GCW’s Homecoming event.

Kross said, “We just did GCW by surprise.”

He continued, “I always like doing GCW because you can get very unhinged there. It’s the crowd that likes it to be as absolutely wild and crazy as possible. Even getting so crazy and violent that it’s almost silly. I think that’s fun. There are different genres of pro wrestling. I always thought of pro wrestling as a variety act.”

Kross added, “If it’s the same thing every match and every show, there is nothing special about it.”

You can check out Kross’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)