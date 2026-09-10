Killer Kross, Scarlett, Gail Kim And More Backstage At AEW Dynamite

Several notable names from the wrestling world were backstage for Wednesday night’s special AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite in Athens, Georgia.

MLW World Champion Killer Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim, Christy Hemme, former AEW announcer Dasha Gonzalez, Marti Belle and Allysin Kay were among those in attendance.

A large group of family members and friends of Tanea “Rebel” Brooks were also at the show, which AEW dedicated to Brooks following her diagnosis with terminal ALS.

Brooks previously worked for AEW as Rebel and Reba, most notably alongside Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Many of the wrestling personalities backstage reportedly attended specifically to support Brooks and take part in the tribute. Belle and Kay later shared a photo with Brooks on social media following the event.

AEW used Rebel Heart Dynamite to raise awareness of ALS and directed viewers toward resources where they could learn more about the disease and Brooks’ situation.

The evening ultimately brought together several of Brooks’ friends and former colleagues from across the wrestling industry as AEW honored her in Athens.