MVP Says His Podcast “Should Have Way More Subscribers”

AEW star MVP believes his Marking Out podcast deserves a significantly larger audience based on the content it has produced over the past 70 episodes.

MVP and co-host Dwayne Swayze reflected on the milestone during a recent edition of the show, with MVP admitting that he is disappointed by the podcast’s current subscriber count. “I feel for the content that we give, we should have way more subscribers. My subscriber count is way down.”

Swayze agreed, pointing to the consistency the pair have maintained since launching the podcast. “I don’t understand this, guys. We’ve shown up every single week for, I don’t know, 70 weeks.”

MVP responded: “Well over a year consistently.”

Swayze then noted that they had officially reached their 70th episode. “This is the 70th episode, guys.”

MVP suggested that one possible reason for the show’s slower subscriber growth is its decision not to rely on “rage bait” or become another podcast primarily focused on reviewing weekly wrestling television. “We give you all this amazing production and I don’t know, maybe it’s possible that we don’t give enough rage bait, you know? Maybe we’re not talking about enough, giving enough wrestling show reviews. But you know what? That’s not what we do here. There’s a whole lot of that out there, but there’s nothing else out there like this. Well, yeah, we talk about wrestling and I—and I give you game based on my over 25 years in the business now.”

Rather than competing directly with the large number of wrestling review shows already available, MVP emphasized the experience and perspective he brings to Marking Out after more than 25 years in the professional wrestling business.