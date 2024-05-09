Kofi Kingston Reveals Which Historical Figure He’d Like To Wrestle

WWE star and New Day member Kofi Kingston recently appeared on an episode of the Battleground podcast to talk about a number of topics including which historical figure he would want to wrestle.

Kingston said, “I mean, maybe…I’d like to wrestle Barack Obama because it’d kind of be like wrestling The Rock.” “You know what I’m saying? Barack out there, people say they have similar voices and all that. Maybe Barack Obama. Just to say that I say that I wrestled, just to say that I beat a president because if I’m wrestling, if I’m getting to book the match.”

“Yeah, maybe Barack. It’d be a good little match.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)