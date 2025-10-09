Kofi Kingston Signs Long-Term WWE Contract Through 2030

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE star and New Day member Xavier Woods has signed a new multi-year deal with WWE, which he later confirmed himself.

According to Fightful Select, Kofi Kingston re-signed with WWE earlier this year. Sources within the company believe that Kingston secured a five-year contract, which would keep him under contract with WWE until 2030, when he will be 49 years old.

The report also noted that Kingston is one of the most respected wrestlers in the WWE locker room.

Kingston made his WWE debut in 2008 as part of the ECW brand. Throughout his career, he has become a WWE Champion, a multiple-time Intercontinental Champion, a United States Champion, and a Tag Team Champion.

In July 2021, WWE ranked The New Day as the greatest tag team in the company’s history.