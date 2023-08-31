Konnan Isn’t A Fan Of IYO SKY: “She Has No Charisma”

Konnan isn’t the biggest fan of IYO SKY’s character in WWE.

K-Dawg was critical of the Damage CTRL member when talking about the character for the current WWE Women’s Champion on his “Keepin’ It 100” podcast.

“She has no charisma,” he said of SKY. “I am into her storyline now, well I was into it because she just cashed in that Money In The Bank thing, but they are separating her and Bayley.

He continued, “It’s kind of funny how her and Bayley were going back and forth and doing one-upmanship, but yeah, she’s not an interesting character whatsoever. She hasn’t been interesting to me on viewing that show, period.”

