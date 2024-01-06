Kota Ibushi Apologizes For His Performance At A Recent Pro Wrestling NOAH Event

Japanese pro wrestling legend and All Elite Wrestling star Kota Ibushi faced Naomichi Marufuji at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s recent event, The New Year Show, which is considered NOAH’s biggest event of the year. Ibushi did not perform like his usual self, and he was even heavily criticized due to his movements, which made it perfectly clear at the time that he was nursing multiple injuries.

Ibushi recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that he was scammed by a place called C5 Clinic as they did not provide him with accurate medical information about himself. Ibushi also apologized for his performance in the match and said it was entirely his fault.

Ibushi wrote, “I was scammed by a place called C5 Clinic, which is spread all over the country, as I mentioned before. Take care of yourself, please. I think NOAH will release information about my surgery, fractures and dislocations, etc. I’m sorry for the match, everyone. It’s all my fault.”

You can check out Ibushi’s post below.