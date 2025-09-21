Kris Statlander On Winning AEW Women’s World Championship At All Out

Kris Statlander, who won the AEW Women’s World Championship in a 4-Way Match at All Out, spoke during the post-event media scrum about reaching the top of the company’s women’s division and what the milestone means to her.

Statlander said, “It’s been a very up-and-down journey for me. I feel like there were so many opportunities where maybe I had the chance to be the first early on, but I was derailed by my knee injury.

She continued, “I thought, ‘Oh, maybe I’ll come back and be the first person to do this.’ Then, I get injured and time passes by, and other people step up and take that position. It’s very much been, not hurtful, but disheartening, having to be like, ‘Something out of my control stopped me from having that historic moment.’ To now finally have something to my name, ‘I’m the first ever to do this’ it makes all those injuries, all those hard times, all the ups and downs so worth it.

Statlander added, “I worked unbelievably hard to be in this position that I’m in today. To have that title means more than I could imagine. Wrestling is insane.”

You can check out Statlander’s comments in the video below.

