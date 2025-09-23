Kris Statlander Set For First AEW Women’s Title Defense On Dynamite

Just days after her shocking championship victory at AEW All Out, newly crowned AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander already has her first challenger.

AEW President Tony Khan announced on Tuesday, September 23, that Statlander will defend her title against Mina Shirakawa on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Statlander won the championship this past Saturday in a fatal four-way match, pinning former champion “Timeless” Toni Storm in a bout that also included Jamie Hayter and Thekla. The upset win capped a long comeback journey for Statlander, who has battled through two major knee injuries and previously held the TBS Championship after returning in 2023.

According to Khan, Shirakawa’s recent winning streak and her desire to avenge the loss of her friend and mentor Toni Storm made her the clear choice for the first title shot. The match will be a crucial early test for Statlander as she looks to solidify herself as the new top star of AEW’s women’s division.

In addition to the women’s title match, Dynamite will also feature:

Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Hechicero & Kazuchika Okada) vs. The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Hologram & a mystery partner, strongly teased to be the returning Orange Cassidy).

Tony Khan’s “Important Announcement”, which has been the subject of heavy speculation following All Out.

This upcoming Dynamite could be a pivotal night for AEW, with Statlander’s first defense, a possible major return, and Khan’s announcement all lined up.