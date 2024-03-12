Video: KSI Says He Sees Himself “As The Shane McMahon Of WWE” For Today

What was it like to take an RKO from Randy Orton on WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

KSI knows first-hand, and on the latest episode of Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE TV” podcast on Tuesday, which included the announcement of WWE SummerSlam 2024 taking place in Cleveland, Ohio, he spoke about exactly that.

“Honestly, one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life,” he said. “He f*cked me up. He grabbed my head and slammed me into his bicep. My nose is smushed, my lip got cut up. The inside of my lip is destroyed from my teeth slamming into his bicep. I was like, ‘f*ck!’ It hurts. It f*cking hurts.”

When it was mentioned that KSI has what it takes to wrestle full-time, he compared himself to a modern-day Shane McMahon, as someone who just comes around to take a Stone Cold Stunner or another big bump every now and then.

“I like to see myself as the Shane McMahon of WWE,” he said. “I don’t mind getting a Stone Cold Stunner. I just want one suplex.”

Check out the complete episode of the IMPAULSIVE TV podcast featuring Logan Paul and KSI via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.