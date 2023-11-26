Kurt Angle Believes Will Ospreay Will Be A Great Addition To AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to an episode of his Kurt Angle show podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes new AEW signee Will Ospreay will be a great addition to the company.

Angle said, “So, you know Will, he’s a European wrestler and a great technician. I love his work. I think he’s going to be a great addition to that company. AEW is like the Wild Wild West. I mean, now they’re doing some crazy ass matches. But this guy will keep them contained. He’ll keep them, you know, sticking with the old school technique, wrestling which is what I like. And I think that the Osprey is one of the better ones to do that. Yes, he’s going to have some incredible matches.”

