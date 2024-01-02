Kurt Angle Calls His Match With Shawn Michaels At WrestleMania The Greatest Of All Time

Kurt Angle held a Q&A session at Steel City Con, where he answered fan questions about his relationship with WWE. In addition, the WWE Hall of Famer named his WrestleMania 21 match from 2005 as the greatest match of all time. Here are some of the highlights:

On his WWE status, he said, “WWE has utilized me. Last year, I did a segment in Pittsburgh, where the milk truck came into the arena, and I sprayed down Chad Gable and Otis with milk. That was a remake of what I did back against ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin in 2001 when I drove the milk truck into the arena. So that was a remake of that. But they also had a birthday celebration for me last year, the WWE. So, I do certain events with them. So I’m still signed with them. I have a contract with WWE, so I’m sure they’re going to possibly use me for something at WrestleMania or Royal Rumble or something. So, they always come up with something. So I will eventually do something crazy with WWE, and I’m sure I will in the future.”

Angle has had countless classic matches throughout his wrestling career, whether that be in WWE or TNA Wrestling. For him, his favorite match comes down to facing Chris Benoit in 2003, but he holds his WrestleMania match with Shawn Michaels in high regard.

“Oh, God. This is hard for me to say [some of his favorite matches], but my favorite match of all time was actually against Chris Benoit at the Royal Rumble 2003. He reminded me of me. He had the same intensity. He had the, you know, the same build, same athleticism. And, when we got together, it was a war, really intense matches. But the other matches that I really enjoyed, one was when it was supposed to be at WrestleMania, but Vince McMahon didn’t want to do it because this guy had an undefeated streak, and he didn’t want me to break it. And it was Undertaker No Way Out 2006. I had a really good match with him. That was really special. And especially saying that about a big guy, you know, Undertaker was a 300-pounder, seven foot tall. And to have a match like that with a guy that big is pretty incredible. And that just tells you how good Undertaker was. But the other match, one of my favorites, was Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 21. I really believe, in my mind, it was the greatest match of all time. Shawn and I just clicked. And the crazy thing is, we never worked before that, we never had a match together. And, during the week, we were supposed to, like, get in the ring and practice moves and stuff. We didn’t do any of that. We never even tied up. And to have that kind of chemistry with Shawn that shows how good Shawn was. I mean, everybody considers him the greatest superstar of all time, and I believe he is. He’s that good because he’s never had a bad match. He’s had an incredible match with everybody, and that just shows you how good he is.”

You can check out his appearance below:



