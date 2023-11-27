Kurt Angle Calls LA Knight “One Of The Biggest Stars” In Pro Wrestling

LA Knight is definitely on the rise in WWE.

Everyone has taken notice at this point.

Even Kurt Angle.

The Olympic gold medalist and WWE / IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend offered high praise for “The Mega Star” when talking about his rise in WWE on the latest installment of his official podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show.”

“He has the whole ball of wax, man,” Angle said of Knight. “He has charisma. Yeah, he has it all, man. That kid’s special.”

Angle continued, “The crazy thing is, it took him a long time to, you know, find himself to get there. He finally did, and he’s doing an incredible job. I look at him as one of the biggest stars in the business, now or in the near future.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at AdFreeShows.com. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.