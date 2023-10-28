Kurt Angle Calls Tajiri The Most Underrated Wrestler Of All Time

Kurt Angle discussed a variety of topics on the most recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Tajiri and his time in WWE while doing a watch along for the October 31, 2002 episode of WWE SmackDown, in which Tajiri appeared in a Halloween party segment.

Angle holds high regard for the former WWE superstar, who worked for the company from 2001 to 2006.

He said, “Most underrated wrestler of all time. Okay. This kid oozes charisma, okay? He didn’t speak English, but you could understand him. And you knew by his face was what he meant. He was just this kid.”

“This is why he did a lot of stuff, like the Halloween party. He was a character at the party because they knew that he could make people laugh. That’s how Tajiri is. He’s very entertaining. WWE brought the entertainment out of him. Yeah. As far as his wrestling, he was incredible in the ring. I mean, his Japanese style was amazing, but his charisma was unbelievable.”

You can listen to the complete podcast via AdFreeShows.com.

