Kurt Angle Names Milk Truck Segment As His Greatest WWE Moment

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed with Inside the Ropes his best moment in the company, which he considers the milk truck segment.

Angle said, “Oh, that was that was awesome. You know, the one thing that I’ve told fans many times, and I said this in my Hall of Fame speech, the one thing you want to do with the fans is create moments. Moments that will last forever, that will last a lifetime. And not just the rest of the matches. But the moments that fans remember forever, like the milk truck incident or when Austin dowsed Vince McMahon with beer, with the beer truck incident. These moments are are what keeps the fans interested, and what’s what makes them fans for life. And that milk truck incident or moment was my best moment. When you can do that, and you know that Stone Cold Steve Austin’s in the ring and you’re dowsing him with milk. And that Stephanie McMahon, the boss’s daughter’s in the ring, and you’re you’re spraying him down, you feel like you own the world. It’s like, ‘Holy s**t, I can do no wrong. Vince McMahon loves me!’ That’s what I felt like. But it was it was a great moment and something I will never forget.”

On the “milk”:

“The crazy thing is, the stuff that I dowsed them with wasn’t milk. It was water. They had to pull a hose from the back, and they had to put this stuff inside the hose. It was white food coloring. So when I would open up the hose and spray it, the water would be white. And so, it wasn’t milk. There was milk in the cartons that I drank and threw at Stone Cold, but the hose was water. It was white-colored water, which was pretty cool.”

