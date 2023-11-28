Kurt Angle Offers Strong Praise For Up-And-Coming WWE Superstar

Kurt Angle thinks highly of Omos.

The Olympic gold medalist and WWE / IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend offered high praise for the massive WWE Superstar during the latest installment of his official podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show.”

“You know, what I really enjoyed is when he tagged with AJ Styles,” he said. “Okay, I think he tagged them against RK-Bro. I think RK-Bro won the titles from them, but I really enjoyed him. I think he’s really athletic for his size.”

Angle continued, “So I think he’s got a lot of talent. He’s going to be the new giant. He’s going to be the new Big Show or Andre The Giant. So, I’m not sure, but did he play basketball? His athleticism, I would imagine. Yeah.”

