Kurt Angle Reflects On His Time In TNA, Names His Favorite TNA Matches Of All-Time

Kurt Angle thinks highly of AJ Styles.

During a recent Q&A on his Kurt Angle Show podcast, WWE and TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame legend Kurt Angle offered high praise for “The Phenomenal One,” naming him and Samoa Joe as his two favorite opponents during his time in Total Nonstop Action.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his favorite TNA matches: “It’s hard for me to pinpoint one, but almost every match I had with AJ Styles, to be honest with you. Him and Samoa Joe were my two favorites to work with and every match I had with both of them was priceless.I would say probably with AJ, it would be our Last Man Standing Match [at TNA Hard Justice 2008]. I think that’s my favorite match with AJ and that wasn’t as much of a wrestling match as we had with other matches.”

On how Styles worked well as a heavyweight and as a luchadore: “AJ is such a great talent. It’s so easy working with him because he just kind of flies around and you catch him. He just makes the matches exciting. Reminds me a lot of a bigger Rey Mysterio. AJ can work a heavyweight style. He can also work Lucha Libre style. He is the most well-versed wrestler I’ve ever been in the ring with.”

Check out the complete episode at Patreon.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.