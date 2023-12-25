Kurt Angle Reflects On Jim Ross And Jerry Lawler As Commentators

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to an episode of his Kurt Angle show podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including fellow WWE Hall Of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry “The King” Lawler as commentators.

Angle said, “They’re super legends. I mean, both of them were so good at what they did. You know, Jim Jr was the commentator that did the play-by-play and Jerry Lawler did all the comic stuff. They were so good together, man. They were. They’re like freaking freaks. And when they blended together so damn well, I loved doing commentary with those guys. Anytime I would do it, I was up for the challenge.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.