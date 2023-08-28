Kurt Angle Says He Liked TNA Legends Title

Kurt Angle took a stroll down IMPACT Wrestling memory lane on the latest installment of his “Kurt Angle Show” podcast.

During the latest episode of the show, the Olympic gold medalist and WWE / IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend reflected on IMPACT Wrestling booking tag-team matches with singles titles on-the-line, as well as his thoughts on the TNA Legends Championship.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On why TNA world book tag team matches with singles titles on the line: “I don’t know. They did it all the time. I have no idea what that means. You know, having a tag match and the world title and the Legends Title is on the line if someone gets pinned. So if someone pins Kurt Angle, they win the world title. If someone pins Kevin Nash, they win the Legends Title. That makes no sense. It’s a freaking tag match.”

On the TNA Legends Title: “I liked it because if you’re a legends champion, you’re either a legend or you’re going to be a future legend. And I think it’s a really cool name for a title, you know, legends title. It means you’re not the champion, but you’re a legend. I like it.”

H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.