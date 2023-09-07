Kurt Angle Says Today’s Talent Don’t Compare To Talent In The Attitude Era

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently appeared on the Grue Rume Show, where he talked about a number of topics including how both AEW and the WWE have a lot of talents today, but they don’t compare to the talents they had back in the Attitude Era.

Angle said, “Both companies [AEW and WWE] have a lot of talent right now. I wouldn’t say they have the talent that we had back in the Attitude Era. Back then, everybody was a superstar. Lower card guys, middle card guys, the Godfather, Val Venis, Bob Holly, guys that were mid-card and opening card guys were huge stars. Now, there are five or six top guys in the company that everyone knows and everyone else is not as recognized. Back then, we had a special group of guys. Don’t get me wrong, the guys today, they are much more athletic and do a lot more crazy stuff, more flips and acrobatic stunts. Hopefully, they’ll hone that in and come back to the way wrestling was where you have wrestling moves and stuff like that, not just stunts. I think everyone is doing a good job today in WWE and AEW.”

You can check out Kurt Angle’s complete podcast in the video below.



