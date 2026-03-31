Kyle Fletcher Injury Concern Following AEW Collision Match

During Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, the Don Callis Family, comprising AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis, faced off against Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz from The Rascalz in a tag team match.

There was a moment in the match where Fletcher landed awkwardly after his knee struck Davis’ back. Despite this incident, the Don Callis Family emerged victorious, with Davis securing the pinfall for his team.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, Fletcher may have sustained an injury during the match, as he was spotted leaving the show in a walking boot. Alvarez mentioned that while the specifics of Fletcher’s injury are not yet known, it is genuine, and he expressed hope for Fletcher’s recovery.

Currently, there are no additional details on the severity of Fletcher’s injury or how long he may need to be sidelined. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.