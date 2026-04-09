Thursday, April 9, 2026
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Kyle Fletcher Vacates TNT Title Due To Injury, New Champion To Be Crowned

By
James Hetfield
-
Kyle Fletcher in AEW
Kyle Fletcher | AEW

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently shared a video on his official Twitter (X) account, announcing that due to an injury, Kyle Fletcher has been forced to vacate the TNT Championship. Khan stated that, according to current projections, Fletcher will be sidelined for “months” but is expected to return by the year’s end.

In addition, Khan revealed that the next champion will be determined in a Casino Gauntlet Match at this Sunday’s Dynasty pay-per-view.

This announcement follows confirmation last week on Collision that Fletcher sustained his injury during his match alongside Mark Davis against The Rascalz on the March 28th episode of Collision.

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