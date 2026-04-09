Thursday, April 9, 2026
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Current Lineup For AEW Double Or Nothing 2026

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW Double Or Nothing 2026
AEW Double Or Nothing 2026

AEW has announced the lineup for the 2026 Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View (PPV), scheduled for next month.

Don Callis Family’s AEW International Champion, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, will defend his title against Don Callis Family’s NJPW World Television Champion, “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita, provided that Okada remains the champion by then. This match is the first one announced for the event.

AEW Double or Nothing 2026 will take place on Sunday, May 24, at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.

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