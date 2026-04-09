Backstage News On TNA Considering Policy Change On Contracted Talent

TNA Wrestling has reportedly pulled Moose from a planned appearance at Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s Multiverse event on Saturday, April 18th, sparking widespread discussion about the company’s stance on cross-promotional matches.

According to PWInsider, Moose had originally been approved for the event and was expected to face talent from another promotion, believed to be All Elite Wrestling. However, the decision was later reversed before the match could be officially announced.

The report noted that TNA has recently reconsidered its policy regarding contracted talent sharing the ring with wrestlers from other companies, particularly at events that are streamed or recorded. There is said to be concern within the company that such appearances could result in TNA talent being portrayed negatively or potentially losing on competing platforms.

Additional details from Fightful Select suggest there may also be conflicting reasons behind Moose’s removal. Some sources within TNA have cited a scheduling conflict for the April 18th event, although this has not been universally confirmed.

The situation has raised concerns within the independent wrestling scene, with speculation that other TNA stars could also be affected. X-Division Champion Leon Slater is currently scheduled to face Ricochet at WrestleCon’s Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow, while former World Champion Nic Nemeth is set to take on AEW World Champion MJF at Create A Pro Wrestling’s CAP Monumental Moment on May 1st.

While Slater’s match remains scheduled, its status is now uncertain. Similarly, Nemeth’s bout with MJF has drawn attention, with reports indicating that Nemeth himself is pushing for the match to go ahead despite the evolving situation.

PWInsider also reported that it remains unclear whether TNA’s stance is influenced by any external partners, including AMC or WWE, and no official confirmation has been provided on that front.

Complicating matters further, TNA President Carlos Silva had initially indicated he was open to talent appearing at the MLP event. However, he was reportedly unhappy with AEW’s decision to air Collision head-to-head with TNA iMPACT last week — a move attributed to AEW’s broadcast partner, Warner Bros. Discovery.

That same week, TNA iMPACT saw a drop in viewership during the first hour, which aired opposite Collision, although no direct link between the two has been confirmed.

As of now, TNA has not issued an official statement addressing Moose’s removal or its broader policy on cross-promotional matches, leaving the status of several upcoming appearances uncertain.