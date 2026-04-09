Backstage News On Chris Jericho’s Current AEW Contract Status

Pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho made his return to AEW on last week’s episode of Dynamite and also appeared on the latest episode to discuss his comeback.

In the most recent edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, it was revealed that Jericho has signed a new deal with the company. It was previously noted that his contract was extended due to his time off, and Sean Ross Sapp indicated that Jericho is “there for the foreseeable future.”

In response to a fan question about why he was announced simply as “Jericho,” it was clarified that he is still using his full name, as listed on the roster page. Sapp also mentioned that he is working to gather all the details about Jericho’s contract.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan shared in his appearance on Coach and Bro that Jericho was a free agent and “chose” AEW. He noted that, contrary to popular belief, wrestlers can communicate with other companies while under contract.

Although there are some restrictions early in the agreements, as these contracts near their end, it becomes impractical to pursue legal action over such matters. “Contract tampering” is not a concept in pro wrestling like it is in professional sports, where unions and players’ associations are involved.