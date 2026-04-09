TNA Blocks Talent From Facing AEW Stars Amid Tension Reports

As PWMania.com previously reported, TNA blocked Moose from competing at the MLP Multiverse event on Saturday, April 18th. Carlos Silva confirmed that talent was pulled “due to partner conflicts.” While this has not yet been officially confirmed, it is believed that TNA had an issue with its talent facing off against wrestlers under contract to AEW.

According to Fightful Select, sources familiar with the situation reported that TNA also prevented Bear Bronson from facing MJF in GCW last month. Bronson and MJF are long-time friends, and several TNA talents expressed their frustration over this decision.

However, it was noted in the report that the match between Mercedes Moné and Jody Threat was not blocked and took place at Winnipeg Pro Wrestling’s Fight at the Museum 4, where Threat defeated Moné to win the WPW Women’s Championship.

Additionally, Carlos Silva was reportedly not pleased about AEW airing Collision opposite of iMPACT last week, although this decision was attributed to Warner Bros. Discovery. Sources indicated that AEW would likely have preferred to schedule their show after the March Madness games, as the lead-in would have almost certainly boosted their ratings.

PWInsider.com later added that TNA Wrestling issued a statement regarding Moose’s removal from the Multiverse event, stating that it was due to a scheduling conflict. The statement read, “TNA wrestlers were pulled due to partner conflicts.”

It remains unclear which other wrestlers, besides Moose, were also pulled. According to TNA’s official statement, they deny any issues regarding their wrestlers appearing alongside AEW-contracted talent at independent events.