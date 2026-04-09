Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (4/11/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Collision, which will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The taped show will air on Saturday at 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

In the main event, Don Callis Family’s AEW International Champion, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, will defend his title against Myron Reed from The Rascalz. Additionally, AEW World Trios Champions Místico and JetSpeed (composed of “The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey) will defend their title against The Dogs. LFI’s “El Toro Blanco” RUSH will face “The Pride of Professional Wrestling,” “The Five Tool Player” Anthony Bowens in a Casino Gauntlet Qualifying Match for the number two spot.

Furthermore, The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) will compete against Don Callis Family members El Clon and Hechicero in tag team action. The Triangle of Madness’ AEW Women’s World Champion, “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, along with the Death Riders’ “The Problem” Marina Shafir, will take on The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor) in another tag team match. Lastly, The Hurt Syndicate, featuring “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin, will also be in tag team action.

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.